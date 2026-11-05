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Fort Rucker

Fort Rucker Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 9

6 days ago
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Fort Rucker will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Park. The event will honor the service and sacrifice of Veterans from all generations and offer time to reflect on their legacy and ongoing contributions as leaders, mentors, professionals, and public servants.

This content is adapted from materials provided by US Army Fort Rucker & AVCOE

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