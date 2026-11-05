undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fort Rucker
Fort Rucker Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 9
6 days ago
Fort Rucker will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Park. The event will honor the service and sacrifice of Veterans from all generations and offer time to reflect on their legacy and ongoing contributions as leaders, mentors, professionals, and public servants.
This content is adapted from materials provided by US Army Fort Rucker & AVCOE
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.