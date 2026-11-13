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Fort Plain
Elder Fraud Awareness Talk at Senior Center
10 days ago
The Village of Fort Plain Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) will hold an Elder Fraud Awareness Presentation on Monday, December 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fort Plain Senior Center, 204 Canal Street, Fort Plain, NY 13339. Speakers will explain common scams that target older adults, warning signs to watch for, and how to report fraud and help someone take next steps after a scam. Community members of all ages are welcome to attend.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fort Plain NY Police Department
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