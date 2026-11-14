Fort Pierce has a steady flow of hands-on work right now, from schools to concrete crews to equipment repair. If you like working with tools and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: St. Lucie Public Schools

St. Lucie Public Schools Location: Fort Pierce, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Carpentry and maintenance work for the local school district, helping keep buildings in good shape year-round. Solid option if you want steady hours, public-school benefits, and long-term stability.

Employer: Sean

Sean Location: Fort Pierce, FL

Type: Temporary

Salary: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Short 5-day gig sanding and painting the bottom of a boat, 8 hours per day. Good quick cash if you’re hard working, can stay focused, and want all PPE and safety gear provided.

Employer: Drawdy Concrete Construction

Location: Fort Pierce, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building and stripping concrete forms on commercial projects. You’ll use hand and power tools daily and work on different job sites—text the hiring contact instead of applying online.

Employer: All Quality Equipment

Location: Fort Pierce, FL 34981

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35.00 – $50.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Extras: $2,000 sign-on bonus, year-end bonus, PTO, paid holidays, flexible schedule, medical reimbursement, company truck for field work

Great fit if you have 3+ years in heavy equipment repair and your own tools. You’ll work on forklifts, lifts, hydraulics, and engines, with strong hourly pay plus bonuses and room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still save it—you can tweak your resume and be ready when the next opening pops up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.