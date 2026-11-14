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🚌 Fort Pierce Transportation Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Fort Pierce has some solid hands-on transportation jobs right now, especially if you like working with engines, roads, or boats. These roles are full-time and come with benefits and room to grow.
Marine Mechanic Technician
- Employer: Shearwater Marine FL Inc
- Location: Fort Pierce, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Work on boats and marine engines in a professional boatyard setting. Good fit if you have marine tech or vessel repair experience and don’t mind outdoor work, travel at times, and tight spaces.
Diesel Technician
- Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
- Location: Fort Pierce, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
- Benefits: Tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days
Keep trucks and vehicles rolling by handling light mechanical repairs, preventive maintenance, and some roadside service. Rotating day/night schedule, steady work, and strong benefits with a big national employer.
Highway Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Roy Jorgensen Associates, Inc.
- Location: Fort Pierce, FL
- Type: Full-time, night shift (Mon–Fri, on-call as needed)
- Pay: From $18.00 per hour, DOE
- Benefits: Health, vision, dental, 401(k), vacation, sick time, 12 paid holidays, PPE provided, bonuses and training
Join a highway maintenance crew doing road patrols, lighting and sign repair, guardrail work, and incident response. Good for someone comfortable with night work, heavy equipment, and outdoor conditions.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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