Fort Pierce has some solid hands-on transportation jobs right now, especially if you like working with engines, roads, or boats. These roles are full-time and come with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Shearwater Marine FL Inc

Shearwater Marine FL Inc Location: Fort Pierce, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Work on boats and marine engines in a professional boatyard setting. Good fit if you have marine tech or vessel repair experience and don’t mind outdoor work, travel at times, and tight spaces.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Fort Pierce, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Benefits: Tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days

Keep trucks and vehicles rolling by handling light mechanical repairs, preventive maintenance, and some roadside service. Rotating day/night schedule, steady work, and strong benefits with a big national employer.

Employer: Roy Jorgensen Associates, Inc.

Location: Fort Pierce, FL

Type: Full-time, night shift (Mon–Fri, on-call as needed)

Pay: From $18.00 per hour, DOE

Benefits: Health, vision, dental, 401(k), vacation, sick time, 12 paid holidays, PPE provided, bonuses and training

Join a highway maintenance crew doing road patrols, lighting and sign repair, guardrail work, and incident response. Good for someone comfortable with night work, heavy equipment, and outdoor conditions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.