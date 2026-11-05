🍽️ Fort Pierce Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Pierce’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with new spots and steady favorites hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Chicken and Waffle at Kinfolk

Chicken and Waffle at Kinfolk Location: Fort Pierce, FL

Fort Pierce, FL Type: Part-time (about 15 hours/week)

(about 15 hours/week) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on role decorating cakes and pastries, helping with baking, and keeping the kitchen clean. Good fit if you love creative food work and have solid food safety habits.

Employer: Hutchinson Island Hotel and Suites

Location: Fort Pierce, FL (by the beach)

Fort Pierce, FL (by the beach) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00 per hour + monthly bonus

+ monthly bonus Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off, discounts at other Innisfree Hotel properties

Guest-facing hotel role checking people in, answering questions, and helping create a smooth stay. Best for someone mature and reliable who can work evenings, weekends, holidays, and some overnights.

Employer: Perry Hospitality Group

Location: Fort Pierce / Port St. Lucie area

Fort Pierce / Port St. Lucie area Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $80,000 per year

Benefits: Weekly pay, quarterly bonus opportunities, health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, employee discount, flexible schedule

Lead restaurant operations, manage staff, and drive business goals for a busy hospitality group. Great for experienced restaurant leaders who know food operations and can handle both day and night shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.