🚧 Fort Pierce FL Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Openings

Fort Pierce has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like tools, trucks, and building things that last. Here are several solid, full-time roles hiring in Construction & Skilled Trades.

Employer: The Batallan Group (Painters on Demand & Property Works)

The Batallan Group (Painters on Demand & Property Works) Location: Fort Pierce, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off

Experienced painter role focused on commercial and industrial projects, with steady hours and room to grow. You’ll handle interior/exterior painting, surface prep, pressure washing, and some parking lot striping as part of a pro crew.

Employer: Phoenix Metal Products, Inc

Phoenix Metal Products, Inc Location: Fort Pierce, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour (about 48 hours/week )

(about ) Work Setting: In person

Hands-on role working on airline ground support equipment, ideal if you know auto mechanics, hydraulics, 12v electrical, and fabrication. You’ll work on new equipment, using your own tools, with lots of weekly hours for extra income.

Employer: South Florida Steel Erectors

South Florida Steel Erectors Location: Fort Pierce, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid time off

Lead welding and fabrication work from planning to final assembly, in the shop and on construction sites. Great fit if you’re strong with blueprints, multiple welding processes (MIG, TIG, stick, FCAW), and want to guide a crew while keeping quality and safety high.

Employer: Boulevard Tire Center

Boulevard Tire Center Location: Fort Pierce, FL

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Paid vacation, 401(k), advancement opportunities

Tire tech role with training available if you’re new but eager to learn and have a clean driving record. You’ll work on tire changes and repairs for commercial trucks and passenger/light trucks, with clear paths to move up in pay and position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you land one, tell a neighbor so we can keep the good news going.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.