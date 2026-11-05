🚧 Moore’s Creek Linear Park closed Nov 6–Jan 12 for upgrades

🚧 Moore’s Creek Linear Park closing for upgrades Nov 6–Jan 12

Moore’s Creek Linear Park in Fort Pierce, located off North 10th Street, is getting a major upgrade.

The City will:

Replace the playground structure

Add new fitness equipment for adults and kids

for adults and kids Install more benches

Replace lighting fixtures to improve visibility

Because of this work, the park will be temporarily closed to the public starting Friday, November 6, 2026. Construction begins Monday, November 9, 2026.

The project is expected to be finished by January 12, 2027 (weather and construction permitting). The park will stay closed for the entire duration of the project, with public access restricted until it’s ready to reopen.

If you usually walk, play, or work out at Moore’s Creek Linear Park, you’ll need to use other parks or outdoor spaces until mid-January while these improvements are completed.