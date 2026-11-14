Fort Payne’s plants are busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing & production hiring today.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Location: Fort Payne, AL

Type: Full-time , weekend nights (Fri–Sun, 5PM–5:30AM)

, weekend nights (Fri–Sun, 5PM–5:30AM) Salary: Not listed

Work in a climate-controlled turbine generator factory making precision parts for large generators. Great fit if you’re handy with tools, can read or learn blueprints, and want strong benefits like health coverage, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: PlayCore

Location: Fort Payne, AL

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, 2nd shift Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role making plastic parts using hoists, grinders, drills, routers, and forklifts. Expect long hours on your feet in a hot environment, with a big focus on quality, safety, and hitting production goals.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Location: Fort Payne, AL

Type: Full-time , weekend days (Fri–Sun, 5AM–5:30PM)

, weekend days (Fri–Sun, 5AM–5:30PM) Salary: Not listed

Weekend day shift in a climate-controlled plant, building and inspecting insulation parts for large generators. You’ll read blueprints, run machines, use hand tools, and help keep quality high, with access to benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.