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Fort Payne
Blossom Shoppe Holiday Open House with 10% Off
4 days ago
Blossom Shoppe will hold a Holiday Open House at 118 First Street S, Fort Payne on Friday and Saturday from 9 AM–5 PM with 10% off storewide and giveaways every hour, offering a chance to shop and explore for holiday gifts while supporting a local business.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce
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