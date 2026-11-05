🍽️ Fort Payne AL Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Payne’s food scene is busy, and local kitchens are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and serving good food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cook Out Restaurants

Cook Out Restaurants Location: Fort Payne, AL

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000 + $15/hr appreciation pay + monthly performance bonuses

Type: Full-time, restaurant management

This is a hands-on leadership role running a high-volume quick service restaurant. You’ll lead the team, control costs, and drive customer service, with strong benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, free shift meals, and guaranteed Thanksgiving & Christmas off.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Fort Payne, AL

Salary: Competitive pay (weekly pay + same-day pay access)

Competitive pay (weekly pay + same-day pay access) Type: Part-time

Work in a busy, home-style kitchen making classic comfort food. No experience is required, and you get day-1 health insurance eligibility (for part-time too), PAR training, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount on food and retail.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital

Location: Fort Payne, AL

Type: Full-time

Prepare meals for patients and the cafeteria, including special diets and events, in a healthcare setting. This role is great if you have high-volume cooking experience, know safe food handling, and want steady hospital-based work with clear standards and structure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.