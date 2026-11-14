Fort Oglethorpe has a nice mix of clinic, therapy, and nursing roles right now. Good options if you want steady hours and to stay local.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Affinity Home Health Care Inc Location: Fort Oglethorpe, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a nonprofit clinic serving uninsured adult patients. You’ll handle limited-scope X-rays, follow ARRT and state safety standards, and work closely with doctors and staff in a calm, team-focused setting.

Employer: North Georgia Pediatric Therapies

Location: Fort Oglethorpe, GA

Type: Other (in-person clinic role)

Other (in-person clinic role) Pay: $36.00 – $45.00 per hour

Pediatric-focused PT role working with kids and teen athletes on orthopedics, pelvic floor therapy, and vagus nerve stimulation. Offers PTO, 401(k) with match, CE credits, flexible schedule, HSA, license reimbursement, and relocation help.

Employer: PruittHealth – Fort Oglethorpe

Location: Fort Oglethorpe, GA

Type: Full-time, PRN schedule

Salary: Not listed

LPN role in a long-term care setting with a focus on teamwork and resident care. Perks include advance pay option, annual merit increases, paid onboarding, career growth programs, and comprehensive health plans.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.