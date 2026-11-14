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🏥 Fort Oglethorpe, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Now
Fort Oglethorpe has a nice mix of clinic, therapy, and nursing roles right now. Good options if you want steady hours and to stay local.
Limited Scope X-Ray Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a nonprofit clinic serving uninsured adult patients. You’ll handle limited-scope X-rays, follow ARRT and state safety standards, and work closely with doctors and staff in a calm, team-focused setting.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: North Georgia Pediatric Therapies
- Location: Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- Type: Other (in-person clinic role)
- Pay: $36.00 – $45.00 per hour
Pediatric-focused PT role working with kids and teen athletes on orthopedics, pelvic floor therapy, and vagus nerve stimulation. Offers PTO, 401(k) with match, CE credits, flexible schedule, HSA, license reimbursement, and relocation help.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – PRN
- Employer: PruittHealth – Fort Oglethorpe
- Location: Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- Type: Full-time, PRN schedule
- Salary: Not listed
LPN role in a long-term care setting with a focus on teamwork and resident care. Perks include advance pay option, annual merit increases, paid onboarding, career growth programs, and comprehensive health plans.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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