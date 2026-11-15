Fort Myers retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for both front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Michaels Stores Location: Fort Myers – Daniels Pkwy, FL

Fort Myers – Daniels Pkwy, FL Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers design custom framing for their art and memories while keeping the frame department stocked, clean, and safe. Good fit if you enjoy creative projects, hands-on work, and a mix of customer service and light stocking.

Employer: Victra (Verizon’s largest premium retailer)

Location: 13711 S Tamiami Trl, Ste 6, Fort Myers, FL 33912

13711 S Tamiami Trl, Ste 6, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Type: Full-time

Pay: About $15.00–$26.72/hr on average (base + uncapped commission)

Sell Verizon wireless products and plans with strong training, clear sales goals, and lots of room to grow. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 50% discount on Verizon service.

Employer: Goodwill Southwest Florida

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers, FL Type: Full-time / Hourly

Salary: Not listed

Lead a back-of-house processing team—sorting, pricing, and moving donations to stores and e-commerce while hitting production goals. Great if you have retail leadership experience and want a mission-driven, nonprofit environment with benefits and PTO.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Fort Myers, FL (onsite retail store)

Fort Myers, FL (onsite retail store) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00–$21.00/hr base + up to ~$18,000/yr commission (top performers can reach about $65,000–$75,500+ annually )

(top performers can reach ) Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus (per terms)

Help customers choose phones, plans, and accessories while earning strong commission and day-one benefits. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, generous PTO, and big Verizon discounts.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise the hunting department—guide associates, set schedules, keep displays sharp, and help customers pick the right gear. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of retail experience, enjoy outdoor products, and want full-time benefits and store discounts.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support customers with auto parts, basic installs (like wipers and batteries), and store operations. Good match if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want a steady role with room to grow in an essential industry.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 9061 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store with a focus on freight, stocking, and merchandising while also handling opening/closing and basic management tasks. Comes with PTO, retirement plans with match, stock purchase program, and other benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.