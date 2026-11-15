Fort Myers healthcare is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to fully remote psychiatry. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fort Myers, FL (hospital + outpatient across Southwest Florida)

(hospital + outpatient across Southwest Florida) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-quality screening and diagnostic mammograms in both hospital and outpatient settings. Good fit if you’re strong in positioning, image quality, radiation safety, and enjoy close teamwork with radiologists while supporting anxious patients.

Employer: Talkiatry

Location: Based in Fort Myers, FL (100% remote, Florida-licensed)

Based in (100% remote, Florida-licensed) Type: Full-time or part-time, W-2

Compensation: $325K – $375K+ total annual on-target earnings

Clinician-led virtual psychiatry practice with 100% remote, outpatient work and lower-to-moderate acuity cases (anxiety, depression, ADHD, mood disorders, OCD, PTSD). Offers employer-paid health insurance (up to 100% of premiums), malpractice coverage, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, CME support, and strong scheduling flexibility.

Employer: RadNet

Location: Fort Myers, FL (outpatient centers across the North Region of Southwest Florida)

(outpatient centers across the North Region of Southwest Florida) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $43 – $50 per hour

Lead and coach MRI technologists while also scanning to keep your skills sharp. You’ll float to multiple outpatient sites, support the Imaging Center Manager, and help drive quality, safety, and workflow in a tech-forward radiology group.

Employer: Talent4Health

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Travel assignment (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days)

Compensation: $2,279 per week

Travel CVOR tech role focused on heavy cardiac/open-heart cases. Ideal if you have at least 2 years’ surgical tech experience, prior CVOR work, BLS, and want a short-term, higher-paying assignment with 12-hour day shifts.

Employer: PDS Health (Fort Myers Modern Dentistry)

(Fort Myers Modern Dentistry) Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.25 – $26.75 per hour

Chairside role in a modern dental practice focused on the “Perfect Patient Experience™.” Great if you have dental certifications, know your instruments and terminology, and want growth plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, child care assistance, and 401(k).

Employer: RadNet

Location: Fort Myers, FL (6100 & 6140 Winkler and Hope locations)

(6100 & 6140 Winkler and Hope locations) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $35 – $46 per hour

Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus or student loan payment plan

Float between nearby imaging centers performing CT exams and supporting patients through their scans. Best for techs with ARRT and/or CT credentials, BLS as required, and at least a year of imaging experience who want strong pay plus a big sign-on incentive.

Employer: Heart, Body & Mind Home Care

Location: Fort Myers, FL (on-site at a Continuing Care Retirement Community)

(on-site at a Continuing Care Retirement Community) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, some weekends)

Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Hybrid role where you both supervise home health aides/CNAs and provide hands-on personal care to seniors living in a CCRC. Good match for experienced CNAs or HHAs who like leadership, relationship-building, and steady in-person work with benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Fort Myers employers are hiring fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.