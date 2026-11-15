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📣 Fort Myers Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Fort Myers is buzzing with growth, and local companies are hiring people who can build relationships and drive revenue. If you’re good with people and like seeing your results in the numbers, these roles are worth a look.
Sales Manager
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Fort Myers, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of beauty advisors, drive store sales, and own the guest experience at one of the biggest beauty retailers in the country. This is a hands-on retail leadership role where you’ll coach a team, plan in-store events, and use your love of beauty to grow the business.
Director of Business Development
Employer: Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.
Location: Fort Myers, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)
Senior-level role leading business development for a long-established construction firm. You’ll build high-level relationships, guide pursuit strategy from first lead to award, and mentor a small team while helping shape the company’s growth in Florida.
Commercial Pest Control Sales
Employer: Sun Pest Control
Location: Fort Myers, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $36,000 – $100,000 per year (base + commission + bonuses)
Outside sales role serving local businesses that need reliable pest protection. Great fit if you like being out in the field, doing on-site inspections, and building long-term relationships—with solid earning potential and a Monday–Friday schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same companies.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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