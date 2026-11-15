Fort Myers is buzzing with growth, and local companies are hiring people who can build relationships and drive revenue. If you’re good with people and like seeing your results in the numbers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of beauty advisors, drive store sales, and own the guest experience at one of the biggest beauty retailers in the country. This is a hands-on retail leadership role where you’ll coach a team, plan in-store events, and use your love of beauty to grow the business.

Employer: Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)

Senior-level role leading business development for a long-established construction firm. You’ll build high-level relationships, guide pursuit strategy from first lead to award, and mentor a small team while helping shape the company’s growth in Florida.

Employer: Sun Pest Control

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $36,000 – $100,000 per year (base + commission + bonuses)

Outside sales role serving local businesses that need reliable pest protection. Great fit if you like being out in the field, doing on-site inspections, and building long-term relationships—with solid earning potential and a Monday–Friday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.