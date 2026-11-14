Fort Myers has a steady flow of finance and accounting openings right now, from entry-level audit work to client-facing advisory roles. Here are a few solid options hiring in and around Fort Myers, FL.

Employer: Loop

Loop Location: Based in Fort Myers, FL (remote, EST hours)

Based in (remote, EST hours) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $18.00–$25.00 per hour, overtime eligible

Loop works with major global supply chain clients, and this role focuses on auditing freight invoices, spotting errors, and working with contracts and carrier pricing. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, strong in Excel, and like data-heavy work with a clear Monday–Friday 8:00am–4:30pm EST schedule.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range listed for MA is $87,000–$141,000 (actual FL pay may differ)

Join CLA’s National Tax Exempt (NExT) team, working with nonprofits and exempt organizations on tax compliance and advisory projects. This is a senior-level role where you manage engagements, mentor staff, and use tech tools to streamline tax work—best for someone with 4+ years of relevant tax experience and a background in accounting or finance.

Employer: Northwestern Mutual – Bouchard Financial Group

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a client-facing advisor role helping people build long-term financial plans and investment strategies, with paid training and licensing. Ideal if you enjoy working with people, want to grow a book of business, and are ready for an entrepreneurial path in personal finance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.