Fort Myers has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Each of these pups is hoping to meet someone who will bring them home and love them for life.

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) mix

Hound (Unknown Type) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Contact: (239) 533-7387

Jeremy is a young hound mix with a handsome brown-and-white coat. He’s at county shelter now, hoping for a home that will give him time to learn, play, and grow into a great companion. If you love active, curious dogs, Jeremy could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet JEREMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Contact: (239) 533-7387

Sapphire is a beautiful young pittie mix with rich chocolate coloring. She’s looking for a family who will give her structure, love, and plenty of exercise. If you’re a fan of strong, loyal dogs, Sapphire may be the girl for you.

👉 Meet SAPPHIRE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Contact: (239) 533-7387

Janet is a young pit bull terrier with a sweet brown-and-white coat. She’s waiting at the shelter for someone who will give her a safe, stable home and help her shine. If you’re ready to invest time and love into a young dog, Janet would love to meet you.

👉 Meet JANET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Contact: (239) 533-7387

Bella is a striking Lab/Great Pyrenees mix, likely to be a bigger dog with a lot of heart. She’s young and ready to learn, and would do well with a family who enjoys walks, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet BELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Contact: (239) 332-0364

Bear is a large mixed-breed boy with a rich dark coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that appreciates a big companion by their side.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Contact: (239) 332-0364

Lucky is a very nice, friendly small mixed-breed dog who loves people and is eager to leave shelter life behind. He’s social and wants a home where he can be included in daily life and treated like a cherished family member.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Contact: (239) 332-0364

Alfie is a very nice, friendly little dog who is wonderfully social and people-focused. He’s ready to trade shelter days for a cozy home and a family happy to have him close by as a daily companion.

👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Contact: (239) 332-0364

Doogal is a small mixed-breed puppy, full of potential and ready to grow up with a loving family. He’ll need the usual puppy basics—training, patience, and lots of gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Doogal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Contact: (239) 332-0364

Clutch is a very nice, friendly small mixed-breed dog who loves being around people. His social, outgoing nature makes him a lovely companion for someone wanting a dog to share everyday life and home time.

👉 Meet Clutch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Contact: (239) 332-0364

Talia is a medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a beautiful white coat. As an adult, she’s ready to settle into a routine with a family who will give her love, structure, and a comfy place to rest.

👉 Meet Talia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fort Myers area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Lee County Domestic Animal Services or Gulf Coast Humane Society to meet these wonderful pups in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.