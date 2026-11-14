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🚌 Fort Myers Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Fort Myers is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and staying active, these local transportation jobs are worth a look.
CDL A Driver
- Employer: QXO
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a CDL A (or B) truck delivering building materials to job sites. This role is hands-on with loading/unloading, touch freight over 75 lbs, and working outdoors, with 401(k) + match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and paid training.
Special Truck - Conveyor
- Employer: QXO
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
CDL A or B driver role using a conveyor truck to move building materials to customer sites. Good fit if you have conveyor or heavy equipment experience and want benefits like 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and paid certifications.
Vending Route Driver (Breakroom Service Rep)
- Employer: Food Express Inc / Snackworks
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift route driver job starting around 6:00 AM, servicing vending machines and breakroom bistros on a set route. Offers 100% paid employee health plan option, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and uniforms, plus steady weekday hours.
CDL Class A Portable Toilet Truck Driver – $28/hr
- Employer: Davis Portable Toilets
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full-time (40–45 hours/week)
- Salary: From $28.00 per hour
Local CDL truck driver role delivering and servicing portable toilets, with about 40–45 hours per week and paid time off and paid training. Good option if you want a clear hourly rate and steady, in-person work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation roles in Fort Myers open and fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.