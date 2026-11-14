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Fort Myers
📣 Fort Myers Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Growth Paths
12 days ago
Fort Myers is busy right now with sales and business development hiring, especially in roles that mix relationship-building with real growth potential.
Here are several strong Sales & Marketing openings in Fort Myers, FL worth a look:
Director of Business Development Relationships – Southwest Florida
- Employer: LMCU
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (Southwest Florida market)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Senior, high-visibility role owning market growth for a major credit union. You’ll build strategic partnerships with employers, community groups, and local leaders, and act as the face of LMCU across Southwest Florida, with strong benefits and executive-level exposure.
Sales Development Associate
- Employer: Gartner
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (or Irving, TX)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $55,000 base + bonus or uncapped sales incentive, 401(k) match up to $7,200/year, stock purchase plan, generous PTO
- Why it’s interesting: Structured sales development program with clear promotion path into a quota-carrying role. You’ll partner with senior sales reps, prospect C‑level leaders at major companies, and get deep training plus strong benefits in a hybrid work setup.
Sales Project Manager – Commercial Flooring
- Employer: Real Floors
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$65,000 base + tiered, uncapped commission; annual bonus potential
- Why it’s interesting: Blend of sales and operations where your project results directly drive your pay. You’ll manage commercial flooring projects end-to-end, build relationships with general contractors and developers, and tap into strong benefits (PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life, and more).
Regional Account Executive
- Employer: Rose Paving LLC
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Full-cycle B2B sales role with a 50-year industry leader in parking lot management. You’ll hunt for new business, build long-term client relationships, estimate projects from blueprints, and stay close to the work through site visits and quality checks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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