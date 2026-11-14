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Fort Myers
🏥 Fort Myers Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Fort Myers healthcare is buzzing right now – from hospitals to home care, there are solid options whether you’re clinical, admin, or therapy-focused. Here are several standout roles hiring now.
RN – Cardiovascular ICU (Nights), HealthPark Medical Center
- Employer: Lee Health
- Location: HealthPark Medical Center, Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full Time, 7:00 PM–7:30 AM
- Pay: $33.37–$45.05/hour
Experienced CVICU RNs (2+ years) can step into a high-acuity cardiac ICU role with strong pay and a stable night schedule. Requires Florida RN license, BLS, and (where needed) ACLS.
Medical Technologist – Regional Lab (Days)
- Employer: Lee Health
- Location: 2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full Time, Day Shift
- Pay: $31.76–$39.70/hour
Great fit if you have a lab tech or science degree and want a stable daytime hospital lab role. No experience required; must hold a Florida Clinical Laboratory Technologist or Supervisor license.
X-Ray Technician – Limited Scope (Bonus up to $7,500)
- Employer: Concentra
- Location: 16200 Parallel Dr, Suite 1, Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri 8 AM–5 PM
- Pay: Not listed (sign-on bonus up to $7,500)
Clinic-based role combining limited-scope X-ray with medical assistant duties in occupational health. Ideal if you like weekday hours, fast-paced patient flow, and a mix of clinical and front-office work.
Pharmacist – Full-Time Floater
- Employer: Publix Pharmacy
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (multiple store locations)
- Type: Full Time, Floating between pharmacies
- Pay: Not listed
Retail pharmacist role covering various Publix locations with a strong focus on immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling. Comes with Publix stock ownership, 401(k), health benefits, and quarterly retail bonuses.
Registered Nurse – Orthopedics (Nights), Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Employer: Lee Health
- Location: Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Staff, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Pay: $31–$51/hour
Join a busy ortho unit caring for post-op and orthopedic patients with strong hourly pay and night-shift differentials. Requires RN experience, Florida license, and current BLS.
Physical Therapist – Float, Skilled Nursing/Post-Acute
- Employer: Lee Health
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (Gulf Coast SNU, Lee Memorial SNU, HealthPark Care & Rehab)
- Type: Staff, 40 hrs/week, Day Shift
- Pay: $35–$60/hour
Float PT role across three high-quality SNF/SNU sites with varied caseloads (neuro, ortho, cardiac, complex medical). Offers up to $22,000 in hiring incentives (if eligible), strong benefits, CEU support, and PSLF eligibility.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Lee County Jail
- Employer: NaphCare, Inc.
- Location: Lee County Jail, Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: Not listed
Correctional nursing role with full benefits from day one, PTO, and tuition help. New grads welcome—NaphCare provides training for assessments, meds, chronic care, and emergencies in a secure setting.
Monitor Technician – Heart Central
- Employer: Lee Health
- Location: Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full Time, 7:00 PM–7:30 AM
- Pay: $20.00–$23.50/hour
Night-shift role watching cardiac monitors and reporting rhythm changes. Great entry point if you have hospital or EKG experience and want to grow in cardiac care.
CNA / Home Health Aide & Homemaker/Companion
- Employer: Golden Hope Services LLC
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (home care)
- Type: Part Time / Per Diem (varied schedules)
- Pay: $18–$28/hour
Multiple openings from non-hands-on companion care to full CNA personal care. Flexible shifts, PTO, and assignments close to home; requires FL CNA license for personal care roles and Level 2 background check.
Pediatric Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP) – Mobile Therapy
- Employer: Grow Through Play Pediatric OT
- Location: Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Estero, Bonita Springs & nearby
- Type: Part-Time / 1099 Contract
- Pay: $50–$60/hour
Mobile pediatric SLP role providing therapy in homes, schools, and community settings with very flexible scheduling. Great if you want to build your own caseload and work within a therapist-owned, collaborative team.
Home Health Aides, CNAs & Senior Companions
- Employer: Touching Hearts at Home of Bonita Naples
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (in-home care)
- Type: Likely Part Time / Per Diem (not specified)
- Pay: Not listed
Provide personal care and companionship to seniors at home, with a focus on dignity and independence. Requires HHA certification (and experience preferred); offers a supportive environment and room to grow.
RN – Surgical ICU, HealthPark Medical Center
- Employer: Lee Health
- Location: HealthPark Medical Center, Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full Time, 7:00 AM–7:30 PM
- Pay: $33.37–$45.05/hour
Day-shift SICU role for RNs with 1+ year of ICU experience, caring for complex surgical patients. Strong hourly rate plus the chance to deepen your critical care skills in a busy unit.
Pharmacy Manager
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $67.05–$90.55/hour
Lead a community pharmacy team while providing clinical services like immunizations and testing. Ideal for an experienced pharmacist who wants leadership responsibility, strong pay, and community impact.
Endocrinology Office Physician
- Employer: Lee Health – Lee Physician Group Endocrinology
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (outpatient clinic)
- Type: Full Time, Outpatient Only
- Pay: $265,000–$283,115/year + $40,000 sign-on and up to $20,000 relocation
BC/BE Endocrinologist role with light office call and no hospital duties, treating diabetes, thyroid (including cancer), pituitary, transgender care, and more. Includes CME time/funds, 403(b) with match, 457(b), PSLF eligibility, and generous PTO.
Phlebotomy Representative – Site Lead
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri 6:00 AM–3:00 PM, rotational weekends
- Pay: $21.70+/hour (plus potential annual bonus)
Lead a busy Patient Service Center, handling advanced draws (including peds/geri), mentoring staff, and keeping operations running smoothly. Comes with day-one medical benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and strong career growth.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—Fort Myers healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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