Fort Myers healthcare is buzzing right now – from hospitals to home care, there are solid options whether you’re clinical, admin, or therapy-focused. Here are several standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Lee Health

Lee Health Location: HealthPark Medical Center, Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full Time, 7:00 PM–7:30 AM

Full Time, Pay: $33.37–$45.05/hour

Experienced CVICU RNs (2+ years) can step into a high-acuity cardiac ICU role with strong pay and a stable night schedule. Requires Florida RN license, BLS, and (where needed) ACLS.

Employer: Lee Health

Location: 2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full Time, Day Shift

Full Time, Day Shift Pay: $31.76–$39.70/hour

Great fit if you have a lab tech or science degree and want a stable daytime hospital lab role. No experience required; must hold a Florida Clinical Laboratory Technologist or Supervisor license.

Employer: Concentra

Location: 16200 Parallel Dr, Suite 1, Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri 8 AM–5 PM

Full Time, Mon–Fri Pay: Not listed (sign-on bonus up to $7,500)

Clinic-based role combining limited-scope X-ray with medical assistant duties in occupational health. Ideal if you like weekday hours, fast-paced patient flow, and a mix of clinical and front-office work.

Employer: Publix Pharmacy

Location: Fort Myers, FL (multiple store locations)

Type: Full Time, Floating between pharmacies

Full Time, Floating between pharmacies Pay: Not listed

Retail pharmacist role covering various Publix locations with a strong focus on immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling. Comes with Publix stock ownership, 401(k), health benefits, and quarterly retail bonuses.

Employer: Lee Health

Location: Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers, FL

Type: Staff, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts

Staff, , 12-hour Pay: $31–$51/hour

Join a busy ortho unit caring for post-op and orthopedic patients with strong hourly pay and night-shift differentials. Requires RN experience, Florida license, and current BLS.

Employer: Lee Health

Location: Fort Myers, FL (Gulf Coast SNU, Lee Memorial SNU, HealthPark Care & Rehab)

Fort Myers, FL (Gulf Coast SNU, Lee Memorial SNU, HealthPark Care & Rehab) Type: Staff, 40 hrs/week , Day Shift

Staff, , Day Shift Pay: $35–$60/hour

Float PT role across three high-quality SNF/SNU sites with varied caseloads (neuro, ortho, cardiac, complex medical). Offers up to $22,000 in hiring incentives (if eligible), strong benefits, CEU support, and PSLF eligibility.

Employer: NaphCare, Inc.

Location: Lee County Jail, Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full Time

Full Time Pay: Not listed

Correctional nursing role with full benefits from day one, PTO, and tuition help. New grads welcome—NaphCare provides training for assessments, meds, chronic care, and emergencies in a secure setting.

Employer: Lee Health

Location: Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full Time, 7:00 PM–7:30 AM

Full Time, Pay: $20.00–$23.50/hour

Night-shift role watching cardiac monitors and reporting rhythm changes. Great entry point if you have hospital or EKG experience and want to grow in cardiac care.

Employer: Golden Hope Services LLC

Location: Fort Myers, FL (home care)

Type: Part Time / Per Diem (varied schedules)

Part Time / Per Diem (varied schedules) Pay: $18–$28/hour

Multiple openings from non-hands-on companion care to full CNA personal care. Flexible shifts, PTO, and assignments close to home; requires FL CNA license for personal care roles and Level 2 background check.

Employer: Grow Through Play Pediatric OT

Location: Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Estero, Bonita Springs & nearby

Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Estero, Bonita Springs & nearby Type: Part-Time / 1099 Contract

Part-Time / Pay: $50–$60/hour

Mobile pediatric SLP role providing therapy in homes, schools, and community settings with very flexible scheduling. Great if you want to build your own caseload and work within a therapist-owned, collaborative team.

Employer: Touching Hearts at Home of Bonita Naples

Location: Fort Myers, FL (in-home care)

Type: Likely Part Time / Per Diem (not specified)

Likely Part Time / Per Diem (not specified) Pay: Not listed

Provide personal care and companionship to seniors at home, with a focus on dignity and independence. Requires HHA certification (and experience preferred); offers a supportive environment and room to grow.

Employer: Lee Health

Location: HealthPark Medical Center, Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full Time, 7:00 AM–7:30 PM

Full Time, Pay: $33.37–$45.05/hour

Day-shift SICU role for RNs with 1+ year of ICU experience, caring for complex surgical patients. Strong hourly rate plus the chance to deepen your critical care skills in a busy unit.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full Time

Full Time Pay: $67.05–$90.55/hour

Lead a community pharmacy team while providing clinical services like immunizations and testing. Ideal for an experienced pharmacist who wants leadership responsibility, strong pay, and community impact.

Employer: Lee Health – Lee Physician Group Endocrinology

Location: Fort Myers, FL (outpatient clinic)

Type: Full Time, Outpatient Only

Full Time, Outpatient Only Pay: $265,000–$283,115/year + $40,000 sign-on and up to $20,000 relocation

BC/BE Endocrinologist role with light office call and no hospital duties, treating diabetes, thyroid (including cancer), pituitary, transgender care, and more. Includes CME time/funds, 403(b) with match, 457(b), PSLF eligibility, and generous PTO.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri 6:00 AM–3:00 PM , rotational weekends

Full Time, , rotational weekends Pay: $21.70+/hour (plus potential annual bonus)

Lead a busy Patient Service Center, handling advanced draws (including peds/geri), mentoring staff, and keeping operations running smoothly. Comes with day-one medical benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and strong career growth.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—Fort Myers healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.