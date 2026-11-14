Fort Myers food spots are busy right now, from big-box deli counters to local taprooms. If you like people, fast pace, and good food or drinks, this is a solid time to jump in.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Fort Myers, FL (Three Oaks Marketplace Dr)

Pay: $17–$30/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Full-time, mid-shift and closing Prepare deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, and keep things clean and food-safe. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: First Watch Restaurants

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Pay: Not listed (eligible for quarterly bonus based on restaurant performance)

Not listed (eligible for based on restaurant performance) Type: Full-time, daytime only Lead both kitchen and dining room for a popular breakfast–brunch–lunch spot with no night shifts, ever. Role is hands-on: coaching staff, keeping service smooth, and driving sales, with a strong benefits package and growth path.

Employer: Resurgence Brewing Company

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Pay: $11.98/hour + tips

Type: Part-time, evenings and weekends Support a busy taproom by setting and clearing tables, running food, restocking, and keeping the space clean and fun. Good fit if you’re energetic, love craft beer vibes, and want flexible, part-time hours.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Fort Myers, FL (in-person events)

Pay: $150–$200 per day

Type: Contract Perfect if you’ve got a big personality and a loud, clear voice. You’ll host trivia, music bingo, and game-show style events, set up and break down gear, and keep crowds engaged at bars, venues, or other local spots.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hospitality managers here hire fast when they see someone reliable and friendly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.