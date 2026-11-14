Fort Myers is busy hiring for leadership roles right now, from tech and banking to fitness and construction. If you’ve got management skills, there’s a good mix of hands-on and office-based options here.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run the store like it’s your own business—overseeing staff, inventory, cash control, and customer service. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, clear procedures, and a path to move up into multi-store or franchise leadership.

Employer: Club Pilates

Location: 10678 Colonial Blvd, Suite 130, Fort Myers, FL 33913

Type: Full-time (minimum 32 hrs/week , evenings & weekends)

Full-time (minimum , evenings & weekends) Salary: $20–$22/hour

Help launch a brand-new Pilates studio and co-lead daily operations, sales, and member experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) matching, and discounted membership, plus real growth into higher management.

Employer: 1-800-GOT-JUNK? (Southwind franchise)

Location: Fort Myers, FL (serving greater Naples area)

(serving greater Naples area) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Approx. $23–$30+/hour (includes $15/hr base + profit sharing + tips)

Hands-on leadership role where you ride with crews, close on-site sales, and manage daily operations. Good for someone who wants fast growth into Operations Manager, doesn’t mind physical work, and likes leading field teams.

Employer: KBS / Knox Technology

Location: Fort Myers, FL (in-office)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Full-time, salaried Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year

Lead multiple IT projects for a local managed services provider—scoping work, coordinating tech teams, and keeping clients updated. This is an in-office, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM role with 401(k) matching, 6 paid holidays, and a flexible schedule, ideal if you have 5+ years IT PM experience and like owning projects end-to-end.

Employer: Charles Perry Partners, Inc. (CPPI)

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

CPPI is hiring Assistant PM, PM, and Senior PM for healthcare construction projects. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, AHCA-regulated work, and client relationships, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, disability, and strong vacation/holiday benefits plus clear growth paths.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: Fort Myers, FL 33966

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (varies by experience & location)

Structured training program that prepares you to run a bank branch. You’ll rotate through operations, sales, lending, and small business, then move into a Financial Center Manager role, with full bank benefits and career paths.

Employer: TRG Management Company

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base salary + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

Oversee day-to-day operations for a residential property—leases, rent collection, vendors, maintenance, and reporting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 100% employer-paid life & disability, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.