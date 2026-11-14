Fort Myers is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 17002 Three Oaks Marketplace Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33912

17002 Three Oaks Marketplace Dr, Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$31/hr

Big-box retail role focused on unloading trucks, stocking freight, and working mostly in the backroom. Heavy lifting (50+ lbs) and possible forklift use, with strong benefits, bonuses, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc. Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25–$26/hr + $2/hr overnight differential (12am–6am)

Lead the overnight shift, support the team, handle customer issues, and manage inventory and cash. Comes with 4-day work week option, strong medical, 401(k) + match, ESOP, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Help shoppers, run the register, keep the store clean, and stock merchandise. Good fit if you like staying on your feet, working with a team, and learning the basics of off-price retail and loss prevention.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Focus on apparel, styling, and helping “athletes” find the right gear, while also helping train teammates. Great for someone with 1–3 years retail experience who enjoys sports or fashion and wants a more expert role on the floor.

Employer: Club Pilates

Club Pilates Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $15–$17/hr + commission

Front desk + sales at a brand-new Pilates studio, welcoming guests, selling memberships, and keeping the studio looking sharp. Includes 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, life insurance, and discounted membership.

Employer: 7-Eleven (Franchise location)

7-Eleven (Franchise location) Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time (franchise role)

Full-time (franchise role) Help run a convenience store: staffing, training, inventory, vendor relations, and sales. Good step up if you have store or shift lead experience and want more responsibility and profit focus.

Employer: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Part-time

Handle member transactions, manage a cash drawer, and suggest helpful financial products. Offers PTO, holidays, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, and health/vision/dental, with hours between 7:00am–7:00pm Mon–Fri and Sat mornings.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Driveline Retail Merchandising Location: Fort Myers, FL (travel within ~25 miles)

Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours

Pay: $15.75/hr

Visit different stores to set displays, stock shelves, and do audits on your own schedule. Great if you want very flexible hours, can lift up to 30 lbs, and have a car and smartphone.

Employer: Willow Studio & Nail Bar

Willow Studio & Nail Bar Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Chair rental (Full-time or Part-time)

Chair rental (Full-time or Part-time) Pay (listed): $100–$10,000/week (rental/commission structure)

(rental/commission structure) Independent stylist role where you rent a chair, manage your own clients, and handle services from cuts and color to extensions and makeup. Good for licensed cosmetologists/barbers ready to grow their own book in a busy salon.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Compensation estimate: $50,000–$75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Work with RV customers to quote repairs, suggest add-on services, and keep them updated on progress. Strong fit if you have service or auto/RV/marine experience and like commission-based pay with benefits, PTO, 401(k), and training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.