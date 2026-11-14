Fort Myers is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running right. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning jobs hiring now.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #2829

Walmart – Neighborhood Market Location: Fort Myers, FL (Three Oaks Marketplace Dr)

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $15–$28/hour + premiums + performance incentives

Janitorial role keeping the store, parking lot, and restrooms clean and safe. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $91,800–$137,700/year + RSUs & sign-on (range given by Amazon)

Lead a maintenance team in an Amazon facility, focusing on safety, preventive maintenance, and keeping material-handling and robotics equipment running. Includes Day 1 healthcare, 401(k) match, up to 20 weeks parental leave, and strong growth potential.

Employer: McKibbon Hospitality

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wage + monthly incentives (exact rate not listed)

Clean guest rooms and suites, support laundry, and keep spaces guest-ready. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, hotel discounts, and a team-focused culture.

Employer: Integrity Commercial Cleaning

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Lead cleaners across multiple locations, train new staff, and handle quality checks. Includes paid training, 1 week PTO, phone & vehicle allowance, paid travel time; requires valid FL driver’s license, reliable car, and English/Spanish.

Employer: Integrity Commercial Cleaning

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.25/hour

Clean offices and common areas (trash, dusting, mopping, disinfecting). Offers flexible schedule, paid training, supportive team, and advancement; needs reliable transportation and valid driver’s license.

Employer: Integrity Commercial Cleaning

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Pay: $16–$18/hour + paid travel time

Daytime cleaning of offices and common areas starting around 7:30 AM. Includes paid training, PTO, flexible schedule, advancement opportunities, and requires a valid FL driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Employer: Not listed (HVAC employer in Fort Myers)

Not listed (HVAC employer in Fort Myers) Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$30/hour

Install, maintain, and repair HVAC/R systems in homes or commercial buildings, including diagnostics and preventive maintenance. Hands-on role that values mechanical skills and EPA refrigerant certification where required.

Employer: Devoted Restoration

Location: Fort Myers, FL (Lee County area)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM + rotating on-call

Pay: $18–$25/hour

Hands-on field work handling water, fire, and mold damage—from extraction and drying to controlled demolition. Family-owned company with on-the-job training, health insurance, 401(k) match, paid holidays, bonuses, and safety gear provided.

Employer: DHRUV Management

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$15.25/hour

Clean and reset hotel rooms and public areas to brand standards, including floors, bathrooms, and linens. Must apply in person and be able to lift up to 50 lbs and work weekends/holidays.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time (Flat-rate service tech)

Pay Range: $22.55–$53.48/hour (range provided by employer)

Diagnose and repair RV systems including electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliances. Offers PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, discounts, and on-the-job training.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles in Fort Myers tend to get picked up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.