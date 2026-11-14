Fort Myers has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few of the sweet faces waiting to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 533-7387

Notes: Part of a litter of 3 kittens.

👉 Meet Lurch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 533-7387

Notes: Also part of a litter of 3.

👉 Meet Pugsly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 533-7387

Notes: The third kitten in this litter of 3.

👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 533-7387

👉 Meet Moe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 533-7387

👉 Meet Diamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 533-7387

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (239) 332-0364

Notes: Described as a very cute brown tabby girl ready for a loving forever home.

👉 Meet Eggnog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

These two kittens are bonded and must be adopted together.

Hondo

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (239) 332-0364

Notes: Came from the island of Honduras; listed as bonded to Isla.

Isla

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby / Orange or Red

Brown Tabby / Orange or Red Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (239) 332-0364

Notes: Also from Honduras; listed as bonded to Hondo.

👉 Meet Hondo on adoptapet

👉 Meet Isla on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above and set up a visit. Even if one of these kitties isn’t the perfect match, the staff can help you find a cat who is.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.