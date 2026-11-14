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🐱 Sweet Fort Myers Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Nearby
Fort Myers has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few of the sweet faces waiting to meet you.
LURCH
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services
- Phone: (239) 533-7387
- Notes: Part of a litter of 3 kittens.
👉 Meet Lurch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUGSLY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services
- Phone: (239) 533-7387
- Notes: Also part of a litter of 3.
👉 Meet Pugsly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WEDNESDAY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services
- Phone: (239) 533-7387
- Notes: The third kitten in this litter of 3.
👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MOE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services
- Phone: (239) 533-7387
👉 Meet Moe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DIAMOND
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services
- Phone: (239) 533-7387
👉 Meet Diamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RAVEN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services
- Phone: (239) 533-7387
👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eggnog
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (239) 332-0364
- Notes: Described as a very cute brown tabby girl ready for a loving forever home.
👉 Meet Eggnog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hondo & Isla
These two kittens are bonded and must be adopted together.
Hondo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (239) 332-0364
- Notes: Came from the island of Honduras; listed as bonded to Isla.
Isla
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby / Orange or Red
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (239) 332-0364
- Notes: Also from Honduras; listed as bonded to Hondo.
👉 Meet Hondo on adoptapet
👉 Meet Isla on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above and set up a visit. Even if one of these kitties isn’t the perfect match, the staff can help you find a cat who is.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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