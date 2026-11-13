Fort Myers food spots are busy and hiring, from quick-service pizza to sit-down dining and a local café. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Domino’s store, leading the team, handling cash, inventory, and customer service. This is a hands-on role with lots of movement and a clear path to grow into higher management or even franchise ownership.

Employer: Goodwill Southwest Florida

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time / Hourly

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee, specialty drinks, and light food while keeping the café clean and welcoming. This role is great if you enjoy friendly customer service, want steady hours, and like the idea of working for a mission-driven nonprofit with benefits like medical, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $70,000 per year

Lead a full-service restaurant, from staffing and training to food quality, guest satisfaction, and financial results. This is a strong fit if you have at least two years of restaurant management experience and want solid pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and a clear growth path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.