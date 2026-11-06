🏗️ Fort Myers Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Fort Myers is busy with infrastructure and construction work, and local firms are hiring for both field and technical roles. If you’re in architecture, engineering, or BIM, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: B&I Contractors Inc.

B&I Contractors Inc. Location: Fort Myers, FL (remote role based with a Florida driver’s license required)

(remote role based with a Florida driver’s license required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join Florida’s fastest growing MEP contractor in a data-heavy BIM/VDC role. You’ll manage Revit families and BIM databases, support field and project teams, and help standardize tools and templates across the company. This is ideal if you have 5+ years of Revit/database experience and want a mix of tech, training, and process improvement.

Employer: Apex Companies

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus advertised)

Field-heavy role where you’ll work with levels, theodolites, and GPS equipment on survey projects. Good fit if you like being outdoors, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want to grow your skills with a national engineering firm that offers medical, dental, 401(k) match, and bonus potential.

Employer: Mead & Hunt

Location: Fort Myers, FL (serving Southwest Florida)

(serving Southwest Florida) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading water, wastewater, stormwater, and utility infrastructure projects. You’ll act as Engineer of Record, manage key municipal clients, drive business development, and mentor junior engineers. Best for a Florida PE with 12+ years’ experience who wants a visible leadership and growth role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.