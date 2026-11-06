💰 Fort Myers Accounting Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Fort Myers is staying busy in accounting and finance, with options from boutique firms to national players. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Distinct (for an established Fort Myers CPA firm)

Location: Fort Myers, FL (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Audit role where the team generally doesn’t work overtime, even during busy season. Mid-sized firm (about 50 staff, 6 partners) with a 15-person audit team, a mix of nonprofit, government, construction, and retirement plan clients, and a clear path to Audit Manager for someone with 3–5 years’ CPA firm audit experience.

Employer: EisnerAmper

Location: Fort Myers, FL (role is tied to the National Tax Office; preferred location listed as New York)

Type: Full-time

Salary: For MN & IL: $140,000–$230,000 (other locations may vary)

High-level federal income tax consulting role focused on M&A structuring, research, and firm-wide training and alerts. Requires 8+ years of progressive tax consulting experience and a J.D. (Tax LL.M preferred), with work across partnerships, S corps, C corps, and complex tax issues.

Employer: The Paralegal Group LLC

Location: Fort Myers, FL (in-person)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $18.00–$28.00 per hour (based on experience)

Blend of legal document administration and QuickBooks Online bookkeeping for small-business clients. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, comfortable with client communication, and want steady weekday hours with paid training and room to grow in a professional services setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.