🛒 Fort Myers Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Myers is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people (or dogs!) there are several solid options right now.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/09/2027

Work the register, restock shelves, and help customers find what they need in a health-focused retail setting. Part-time hours with access to dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits based on eligibility.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/09/2027

Full-time version of the CVS Store Associate role with cashier work, stocking, and chances to assist in the pharmacy. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs (based on eligibility).

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Help customers with car parts, give basic automotive advice, and keep the store running smoothly. Great fit if you’re 18+ with basic auto parts knowledge and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Edison Mall, Fort Myers, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Lead a seasonal team creating Santa photo experiences for families, handling scheduling, sales, and guest service. Offers flexible hours, same-day pay options, referral bonuses, and fun holiday perks like free Santa photos and cards.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 15569 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Type: Full-time

Frontline banking role helping customers open accounts, handle transactions, and apply for credit while growing long-term relationships. Offers career growth, structured training, and competitive benefits, with some Saturday work expected. Posting end date: 19 Nov 2026 (may close earlier.

Employer: The Dog Resort

The Dog Resort Location: Fort Myers, FL 33966

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Split your time between dog playgroups, cleaning, basic grooming, and front-desk customer service (phones, check-in/out, retail). Weekends and holidays are required, and it’s ideal for 18+ dog lovers who don’t mind hard, active work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.