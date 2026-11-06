🏘️ Fort Myers Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings

Fort Myers is busy growing, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, manage, and inspect our built environment. Here are several local roles tied to property, real estate, and infrastructure development.

Employer: Seacrest Southwest

Seacrest Southwest Location: Fort Myers, FL (must live nearby)

(must live nearby) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Licensed Community Association Manager role overseeing a condo/association property from top to bottom—inspections, vendor bids, budgets, rules, and resident relations. You’ll report to a Regional Director, attend board meetings, be on call for emergencies, and need an active Florida CAM license plus 2–3 years of CAM or related experience.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $20.50–$24.00 per hour

Entry-level field inspection role on roadway and transportation projects, checking that construction matches plans and codes. You’ll do daily site inspections, keep detailed records, support senior inspectors, and help monitor safety; requires a high school diploma and valid U.S. driver’s license, with FDOT Intermediate MOT to be obtained within six months.

Employer: The Home Wise Team

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-based with revenue/profit sharing)

High-performance real estate sales role with heavy training, coaching, and tech support to grow your business. You’ll handle buyers and sellers, host open houses, follow proven lead-generation systems, and need a valid real estate license plus 3+ years of real estate sales experience.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Fort Myers is growing fast, and good planning & development roles go quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.