🚧 Fort Myers Construction Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings

Fort Myers is busy with build-outs and repairs right now, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working with tools, being on your feet, and seeing the results of your work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Powerserve Technologies

Powerserve Technologies Location: Fort Myers, FL (travel across Florida)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour (based on experience)

Entry-level path into utility and substation work. You’ll help with excavation, concrete foundations, conduit, and grounding on outdoor jobsites across Florida, with hotel and per diem when projects are far from home. Great fit if you have general construction experience, like physical work, and want a clear growth path from Groundman → Crew Lead → Construction Leadership.

Employer: Veteran Air - Air Conditioning, Electric, Generators, Plumbing & Drains

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$85,000/year (guaranteed weekly pay)

Residential electrical service role with strong earning potential and performance incentives. Comes with a company truck, gas card, phone, tablet, uniform, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and ongoing training. Ideal if you have 1+ year of electrical service experience and want a stable, growth-focused employer.

Employer: Crash Champions

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$161,460/year (commission/flag rate; at least local minimum wage guaranteed)

High-volume collision repair shop where you’ll handle full body repairs, frame work, and supervise apprentices as needed. Good match if you can use a frame machine, read OEM repair procedures, and hold or are working toward I-CAR welding certification. Includes medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, referral bonus, and 5 paid holidays.

Employer: Rocket International, Inc.

Location: Fort Myers, FL (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$24/hour

Hands-on welding role building steel and aluminum trailers in a production setting. You’ll MIG/TIG weld, run saws, and use fabrication tools and a plasma torch. Comes with health, dental, vision, and paid time off, and they encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply.

If something here fits your skills, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.