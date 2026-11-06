🐱 Playful Ft Myers Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption Today

Looking for a new feline friend in Ft Myers, FL? These sweet cats and kittens from Haven on Earth Animal League are hoping someone like you will bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver tabby

Shelter: Haven on Earth Animal League

Contact: (239) 410-9983

Flint is a handsome gray tabby boy with striking stripes and tons of kitten charm. He’s playful, curious, and ready to turn every day into a fun little adventure with his new family.

👉 Meet Flint and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Haven on Earth Animal League

Contact: (239) 410-9983

Taz is a lively brown tabby kitten with bold stripes and a big, fun personality. He’s full of energy, curiosity, and playful mischief, always ready for his next game or adventure.

👉 Meet Taz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Haven on Earth Animal League

Contact: (239) 410-9983

Mocha is a sweet brown-and-black tabby boy with beautiful swirled stripes. He’s full of kitten charm and ready to bring playful fun and cozy cuddle time to his forever home.

👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: Haven on Earth Animal League

Contact: (239) 410-9983

Heathcliff is an orange adult boy looking for a second chance and a calm, loving home to call his own.

👉 Meet Heathcliff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Haven on Earth Animal League

Contact: (239) 410-9983

Pepper is a darling black kitten with a sleek coat and bright eyes. She’s curious, playful, and full of silly kitten antics, then happy to soak up affection when it’s time to relax.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Haven on Earth Animal League

Contact: (239) 410-9983

GiGi is a beautiful black kitten with a shiny coat and a curious nature. She loves to explore, play, and turn each day into a new adventure, then enjoy some quiet time with her people.

👉 Meet GiGi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Haven on Earth Animal League

Contact: (239) 410-9983

Magic is a black baby kitten whose name says it all—she’s ready to bring a little magic into someone’s home.

Note: The listing asks you to submit an adoption application at HEALrescue.com.

👉 Meet Magic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Haven on Earth Animal League

Contact: (239) 410-9983

Boo is an adorable black kitten with a sweet, gentle personality. She loves to explore, play with toys, and then settle in for love and attention from her favorite humans.

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Haven on Earth Animal League

Contact: (239) 410-9983

Zorro is a dashing tuxedo kitten in classic black and white. He’s curious, playful, and always ready to turn anything into a game, while still enjoying time with his favorite people.

👉 Meet Zorro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Ft Myers area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Haven on Earth Animal League at (239) 410-9983 or click through the links above to submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.