🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fort Myers

Fort Myers has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for adoption and waiting for someone just like you.

Breed: English Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

English Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black/Brindle

Black/Brindle Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Adoption Fee: $100

Phone: (239) 332-0364

About Queen:

Queen is a beautiful English Bulldog mix with a very sweet personality. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a loving forever home. With her classic Bulldog face and gentle nature, she could be a wonderful companion for a calm, caring family.

Queen is heartworm positive, so her future family will need to be prepared to continue her treatment and follow-up care. She deserves a patient, committed home that will help her get healthy and give her the love she’s been waiting for.

👉 Meet Queen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Black Mouth Cur mix

Rhodesian Ridgeback / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Weight: Just under 90 lbs

Just under 90 lbs Shelter: Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue

Adoption Fee: $175 (1/2 off special)

Phone: (786) 720-7479

About Milo:

Milo is a very handsome, big young dog who was found as a stray and rescued by Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue. As a large dog, he’s often overlooked for puppies and tiny travel-sized dogs, but he has so much to offer the right family.

Milo is very playful and loves to have fun. With his Ridgeback/Black Mouth Cur mix looks and solid build, he’ll do best with a family ready for an active, strong dog who enjoys exercise and engagement.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Portuguese Water Dog

Portuguese Water Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 533-7387

About LEVI:

Levi is a young Portuguese Water Dog with a striking black-and-white coat. This breed is known for being energetic and smart, and Levi is looking for a home that can give him guidance, activity, and affection.

For details on his temperament, training, and any medical info, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet LEVI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut Shelter: Lee County Domestic Animal Services

Phone: (239) 533-7387

About BENNY:

Benny is a tiny Chihuahua mix puppy with a colorful coat and a big future ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for all the usual puppy needs: training, patience, and lots of gentle guidance as he grows.

Please reach out to the shelter to learn more about his personality, health, and what kind of home they feel would be best for him.

👉 Meet BENNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fort Myers, FL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these shelters, calling about a pet that caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.