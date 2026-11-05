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Fort Myers
📋 Fort Myers admin jobs with multiple flexible office roles
7 days ago
Fort Myers has a steady flow of office and front-desk jobs right now, from law firms to hospitals. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (in-person)
- Type: Part-time, about 30 hours/week
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Front desk role with phones, email, and Microsoft Office work. Good fit if you’re organized, professional on the phone, and want a flexible schedule with paid time off.
ER Financial Counselor (Evenings)
- Employer: Lee Health – Golisano Children’s Hospital
- Location: Fort Myers, FL 33908
- Type: Part-time, 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM shift
- Pay: $21.54 – $25.31/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: High-responsibility admin role helping patients with registration, insurance, and billing in the ER. Great if you have customer service + medical/insurance experience and want steady evening hours with a major local health system.
Receptionist – Law Firm
- Employer: Law Firm of Cantor & Cantor
- Location: Fort Myers, FL 33907 (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM
- Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Why it’s worth a look: No receptionist experience needed—just strong communication and a positive attitude. You’ll handle phones, schedules, filing, and travel plans, with paid time off and a clear weekday schedule.
Project Coordinator
- Employer: Convergint
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Office-based role supporting projects and the local team at a global company. Good step if you want to grow in admin/project work with an employer that highlights career development and equal opportunity.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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