👔 Fort Myers Executive & Management: Multiple Leadership Roles Hiring

Fort Myers is busy right now with leadership roles across housing, construction, aviation, and hotels. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: ACCESS | MANAGEMENT ∙ REALTY ∙ MAINTENANCE ∙ LIFESTYLE

ACCESS | MANAGEMENT ∙ REALTY ∙ MAINTENANCE ∙ LIFESTYLE Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a full community association, from property inspections and maintenance to budgets, vendors, and board relations. This role also manages onsite food and beverage operations and offers some remote flexibility for an experienced Florida CAM–licensed manager.

Employer: Baker Construction

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead less complex concrete construction projects from planning and budgeting through completion, serving as the main client contact and owning financial results and safety. Ideal if you have a construction background and want growth with a national specialty contractor (up to 25% travel).

Employer: StandardAero

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run production operations in an FAA Part 145 repair station, leading the Fuel Accessories shop for safety, quality, and on-time delivery. Great fit for someone with 5+ years in aviation MRO or aerospace manufacturing and hands-on leadership experience.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express Naples South

Location: Fort Myers, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $60,000/year

Take full ownership of an extended-stay hotel’s daily operations, guest experience, and P&L. This is a hands-on role for someone with 3+ years hotel or hospitality management who’s comfortable with revenue management, long-term guests, and building a strong on-site team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team size, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.