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🚚 Fort Myers Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fort Myers has a steady flow of logistics and moving work right now, especially if you’re okay with physical jobs or off-hours shifts. Here are a few solid options to check out this week.
Logistics Support Representative (Night Shift)
- Employer: Scotlynn
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (Headquarters)
- Type: Full-time, nights, 5 days/week (weekends required)
- Pay: $16.00/hour + overtime eligibility and quarterly performance reviews
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match
You’ll handle high volumes of calls, schedule and track truckload shipments, and support drivers and customers through the night. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, problem-solving under pressure, and don’t mind nights and weekends.
Morning Dispatcher & Phone Sales Representative
- Employer: All American Moving & Storage
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (in person)
- Type: Likely full-time/regular schedule (morning dispatch + daytime phone sales)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Split role: you’ll dispatch moving crews in the morning, then handle calls, quotes, and bookings during the day. Great if you’re organized, like talking to people, and enjoy a mix of operations and sales with room to grow in a local company.
Bag Mover (Airport Baggage Handling)
- Employer: Daifuku / Elite Line Services (ELS)
- Location: Fort Myers, FL (airport environment)
- Type: Full-time, non-traditional schedule (weekends/holidays)
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role moving and aligning luggage so it runs smoothly through airport screening machines. Expect lots of walking, lifting, and working under the terminal around moving equipment—good for someone who likes physical work and doesn’t want a desk job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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