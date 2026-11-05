📣 Fort Myers Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Fort Myers has a solid mix of sales jobs right now, from entry level to senior leadership. If you’re in sales or marketing, this is a good moment to see what’s out there.

Employer: Gartner

Gartner Location: Fort Myers, FL (Hybrid)

Salary: $120,000 – $167,000 base + bonus or incentive plan

+ bonus or incentive plan Type: Full-time

Senior role owning sales operations for Gartner’s Public Sector team: forecasting, territory and quota planning, and big cross-functional projects. Ideal if you have strong analytics, executive presence, and 5–10+ years in consulting, project management, or sales ops and want to work at a global research and advisory firm.

Employer: ChenMed

ChenMed Location: Fort Myers, FL

Salary: $38,509 – $55,013 + potential bonuses/commissions

+ potential bonuses/commissions Type: Full-time, field-based

Outside sales role focused on enrolling Medicare-eligible seniors into ChenMed’s primary care centers by building community and business partnerships. Good fit if you like community events, talking with seniors, and growing a territory; 2+ years of sales experience and a valid driver’s license are required.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, mostly in-office

Support Outside Sales reps by handling quotes, orders, and follow-up for managed accounts, helping grow repeat business. Great if you have at least 1 year of customer service or sales, are organized, and like working with CRM tools and vendors without heavy travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.