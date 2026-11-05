🎓 Fort Myers Education Jobs With Multiple Openings & $60K+ Pay

Fort Myers has some solid education roles right now, from K–12 counseling to college advising and hands-on trade instruction. If you like helping students plan their futures, these are worth a look.

Employer: The School District of Lee County

The School District of Lee County Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Masters in counseling and a Florida guidance & counseling PK–12 certificate are required. You’ll design and run a data-driven counseling program focused on academics, college/career, and social-emotional support, plus work closely with families, staff, and community partners.

Employer: Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU)

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000 – $54,000/year

Highlights: Advise college students on majors, course plans, and graduation paths in a supportive, mentoring setting. Requires a master’s degree and comfort with tools like Degree Works and Canvas; great fit if you enjoy one-on-one student support and helping with orientations and workshops.

Employer: Not listed (post-secondary program)

Not listed (post-secondary program) Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $56,000 – $62,000/year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, retirement plan

401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, retirement plan Highlights: Teach hands-on automotive repair and diagnostics to adult and post-secondary students, blending classroom lessons with shop work and OSHA-safe practices. Ideal if you’re strong in automotive tech and want to help students build real-world trade skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.