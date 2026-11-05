🚧 Fort Myers Construction Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Fort Myers construction is busy right now, with solid demand for skilled trades and project leaders. If you like building things and don’t mind some Florida heat, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Baker Construction

Baker Construction Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead medium and large concrete projects for a national specialty contractor. You’ll oversee crews, safety, planning, and client relationships, with travel up to 25% and strong growth potential if you have formwork and foreman experience.

Employer: Crisdel Group, Inc.

Crisdel Group, Inc. Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time (Regular, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Civil Estimator role in a state-of-the-art office, bidding site prep, utilities, highway, bridge, and paving work. Great fit if you have 10+ years in the field or estimating plus a related Bachelor’s degree and strong software skills (HCSS, Agtek, Bluebeam, etc.).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role focused on commercial painting and waterproofing work in the Fort Myers area. Good option if you like working with your hands outdoors and want steady, full-time hours.

Employer: Joe Taylor Restoration

Joe Taylor Restoration Location: Fort Myers, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Entry-level path into restoration project management with hands-on training and a clear growth track into leadership. Great if you have a driver’s license, can lift 45 lbs, and want to learn inspections, scopes, and job setup while getting paid.

Employer: Accredited Firestop Installers LLC (Accredited Fire Solutions)

Accredited Firestop Installers LLC (Accredited Fire Solutions) Location: Southwest Florida (Fort Myers–Sarasota area)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, overtime available

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Traveling commercial firestop work with hotels and per diem covered when you’re out of town. Weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, and room to grow into a lead or foreman—construction experience helps, but they’ll train the right person, and people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.