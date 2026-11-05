🔧 Fort Myers Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fort Myers is busy right now with hands-on work — from resorts to healthcare to HVAC, there’s steady demand for people who like staying active on the job.

Here are several solid building & grounds maintenance roles hiring now in Fort Myers, FL.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a long-term care facility clean and safe by cleaning rooms, bathrooms, and common areas while following infection-control rules. Benefits include free telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, training, and career development, plus possible vacation, health, and stock purchase options (varies by location).

Duplicate listing on Indeed for the same role: Housekeeper – Healthcare Services Group

Employer: Troon (WildBlue)

(WildBlue) Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 per hour

Keep a high-end community looking sharp by handling general repairs plus indoor and outdoor upkeep like trash pickup, sweeping walkways, and arranging outdoor furniture. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO, with lots of time working outdoors.

Same job also posted here: Maintenance Staff – Troon (Indeed)

Employer: Juniper

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your day between driving a company truck with a 24’ trailer and working on landscape crews doing mowing, edging, pruning, planting, mulching, and more. Good fit if you like outdoor work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and have a valid driver’s license with experience hauling a trailer.

Employer: Amazing Air & Heat

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Service and repair HVAC systems, talk with customers about issues, and help with installs on a Monday–Friday schedule with rotating on-call. Comes with health insurance, a company vehicle, ongoing training, and growth opportunities if you have 2+ years of HVAC experience, your own tools, and a clean driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many employers are open to training the right person. Save the links you like and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.