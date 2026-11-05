💰 Fort Myers Accounting & Finance Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Fort Myers has some solid money-minded roles open right now, from hospital billing to retail finance and hotel night audit work. If you like numbers and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lee Health

Lee Health Location: Golisano Children’s Hospital, Fort Myers, FL

Type: Part-time , Shift 2 (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM)

, Shift 2 (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM) Pay: $21.54 – $25.31/hour

You’ll be the first stop for families in the ER, handling registration, insurance checks, price estimates, and payment questions. Great fit if you have at least 1 year in customer service and revenue cycle, strong computer skills, and can handle a fast-paced, emotional hospital setting.

Employer: KnitWell Group (brands like Chico’s, Soma, Talbots, LOFT & more)

(brands like Chico’s, Soma, Talbots, LOFT & more) Location: Corporate Office, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Type: Full-time, hybrid (Mon–Wed in office)

Pay: Not listed

Support budgeting, forecasting, and monthly reporting for technology spending across well-known fashion brands. Ideal for someone with a Bachelor’s in Finance/Accounting, 0–3 years’ experience, strong Excel skills, and an interest in retail and data-driven decision making.

Employer: General Hotels Corporation

Location: Fort Myers, FL

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: Not listed

Overnight role that blends front desk hospitality with end-of-day accounting—balancing room and F&B revenue, closing reports, and helping guests. Good match if you have customer service experience, can work nights (especially Mondays and Tuesdays), and like being the go-to person when the hotel is quiet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—open roles can shift fast, and it’s easier to tweak a resume than start from scratch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.