💻 Fort Myers IT Hiring Now: Multiple Roles From Entry to Lead

Fort Myers is quietly building a strong tech scene, from hands-on field work to high-end security and ERP roles. If you’re in IT (or want to break in), there’s something here at almost every level.

Employer: Gartner

Gartner Location: Fort Myers, FL (hiring near Centers of Excellence, flexible environment)

(hiring near Centers of Excellence, flexible environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,000 – $134,000 base, plus bonus eligibility and benefits

Lead complex cyber investigations, handle digital forensics across cloud and endpoints, and guide incident response for a global firm. This is a senior DFIR role with heavy impact, modern tools, hybrid flexibility, and strong benefits (20+ PTO days, 401k match, stock purchase plan, and more).

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Remote , tied to Fort Myers, FL office

, tied to Fort Myers, FL office Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; ranges listed by state (e.g., up to $194,000 in some markets)

Senior Workday-focused engineer role on CLA’s Enterprise Resource Management team, owning configuration, integrations, security, and reporting. Great fit if you like deep Workday work (Studio, EIB, Adaptive, advanced reports) with a national firm that offers broad benefits and room to grow.

Employer: MasTec Advanced Technologies

Location: Fort Myers, FL (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $26.00 per hour, 40+ hours/week

Hands-on, entry-level tech role installing TVs, smart thermostats, cameras, and other smart home gear for customers around Fort Myers. Paid training, company truck, tools, fuel card, and solid benefits make this a good starting point if you like tech, driving, and working with your hands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.