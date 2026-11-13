Fort Myers Beach is buzzing again, and local spots are staffing up for busy days by the water. If you like fast-paced shifts and beach-town vibes, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mr. Waves Island Bar

Mr. Waves Island Bar Location: Fort Myers Beach, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (restaurant/bar)

Other (restaurant/bar) Pay: $11.00 – $100.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Fast-paced beach bar looking for high-volume, experienced bartenders for breakfast (7:30am–2/4pm) and/or lunch (2pm–8pm) shifts. You’ll need to know current shots and beach drinks and be ready to move quickly during busy rushes.

Employer: Jersey Mike’s

Location: 1661 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $14.00 – $18.50 per hour

Schedule: Part-time days or evenings/weekends; 20–32 hours/week

Part-time days or evenings/weekends; 20–32 hours/week Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, leadership and career growth opportunities

Front-line role making subs, helping guests, and keeping the shop clean and organized in a high-energy, team-focused setting. Great fit if you’re 18+, like staying busy, and want room to grow into leadership while working near the beach.

Employer: Torgerson Properties / Margaritaville Resort Fort Myers Beach

Location: Fort Myers Beach, FL (outdoor, on the beach)

(outdoor, on the beach) Type: Beach operations / guest services

Beach operations / guest services Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical/dental, 401(k) + match, PTO, holiday pay, free parking & transportation, employee discounts, tuition discount, and more

Hands-on, outdoor job setting up chairs and umbrellas, helping with rentals and payments, and offering food & beverage service right on the sand. You’ll be active all shift, lifting up to 50 lbs, working in the sun, and helping guests enjoy a resort-style beach day.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.