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🍽️ Fort Myers Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fort Myers Beach is buzzing again, and local spots are staffing up for busy days by the water. If you like fast-paced shifts and beach-town vibes, these roles are worth a look.
Bartender – Mr. Waves Island Bar
- Employer: Mr. Waves Island Bar
- Location: Fort Myers Beach, FL (in person)
- Type: Other (restaurant/bar)
- Pay: $11.00 – $100.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
Fast-paced beach bar looking for high-volume, experienced bartenders for breakfast (7:30am–2/4pm) and/or lunch (2pm–8pm) shifts. You’ll need to know current shots and beach drinks and be ready to move quickly during busy rushes.
Team Member – Jersey Mike’s Subs (Fort Myers Beach)
- Employer: Jersey Mike’s
- Location: 1661 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 (in person)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $18.50 per hour
- Schedule: Part-time days or evenings/weekends; 20–32 hours/week
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, leadership and career growth opportunities
Front-line role making subs, helping guests, and keeping the shop clean and organized in a high-energy, team-focused setting. Great fit if you’re 18+, like staying busy, and want room to grow into leadership while working near the beach.
Beach Operations Attendant – Margaritaville Resort
- Employer: Torgerson Properties / Margaritaville Resort Fort Myers Beach
- Location: Fort Myers Beach, FL (outdoor, on the beach)
- Type: Beach operations / guest services
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical/dental, 401(k) + match, PTO, holiday pay, free parking & transportation, employee discounts, tuition discount, and more
Hands-on, outdoor job setting up chairs and umbrellas, helping with rentals and payments, and offering food & beverage service right on the sand. You’ll be active all shift, lifting up to 50 lbs, working in the sun, and helping guests enjoy a resort-style beach day.
If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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