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⚠️ Code Enforcement Magistrate Hearing Nov. 18 at Town Hall
⚠️ Code Enforcement Special Magistrate Hearing on Nov. 18
A Code Enforcement Special Magistrate Hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 9:00–11:00 a.m. at Town Hall – Council Chambers, 6231 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931.
These hearings are where code enforcement cases are formally heard and decisions are made about violations.
If you have a case on the agenda, are a nearby neighbor, or just want to follow local code issues, you can:
- Show up in person at Town Hall – Council Chambers during the hearing time
- Use the Download Agenda link on the event page to review which cases will be discussed
Town Hall phone: 239-765-0202 if you need general information about the facility or hours.
More Info: Calendar • Code Enforcement Special Magistrate Hea...
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