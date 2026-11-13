⚠️ Code Enforcement Special Magistrate Hearing on Nov. 18

A Code Enforcement Special Magistrate Hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 9:00–11:00 a.m. at Town Hall – Council Chambers, 6231 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931.

These hearings are where code enforcement cases are formally heard and decisions are made about violations.

If you have a case on the agenda, are a nearby neighbor, or just want to follow local code issues, you can:

Show up in person at Town Hall – Council Chambers during the hearing time

during the hearing time Use the Download Agenda link on the event page to review which cases will be discussed

Town Hall phone: 239-765-0202 if you need general information about the facility or hours.