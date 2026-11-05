🏭 Fort Morgan, CO Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Morgan’s plants are busy and hiring. If you’re up for physical work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Fort Morgan, CO

Type: Full-time (1st & 2nd shift)

(1st & 2nd shift) Pay: $24.00/hr

Hands-on job working with meat products: trimming, cutting, packing, and boxing in a fast-paced, cold or warm plant. Must be 18+ and able to stand, bend, and lift for long periods; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays, and more.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Fort Morgan, CO

Type: Full-time (1st, 2nd & 3rd shift)

(1st, 2nd & 3rd shift) Pay: $24.00/hr

Operate production equipment, augers, and pre-breakers, and help keep the area clean and safe. Must be 18+, able to work in tough conditions with animal by-products and strong odors, and comfortable with physical work; comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

If something here fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the next hiring round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.