These Town of Highlands pups have been through a lot, but they’re safe now and hoping for calm, loving homes. All are with Animal Saints Rescue Society, a nonprofit that pulls dogs from crowded shelters.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Animal Saints Rescue Society

Contact: (845) 859-0129

Marty was an owner surrender to an animal control facility that euthanizes for space. His former home had eight cats, several dogs, and young children, and he coexisted peacefully with them all. He arrived at the shelter bewildered, but Animal Saints stepped in so he could have a second chance.

If you’re looking for a dog who already knows how to live with other pets and kids, Marty could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Marty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Animal Saints Rescue Society

Contact: (845) 859-0129

Mira is a young Shih Tzu who was found as a stray and taken to a government-run animal control facility. She had a severed tail that needed urgent care, and the wound looked intentional and infected. The facility reached out to Animal Saints, who quickly pulled her into rescue so she could get the treatment and safety she needed.

You can even watch her training and play session in her short film:

https://vimeo.com/1246427939

If you want to help a survivor who’s learning to trust and thrive, Mira may be the dog for you.

👉 Meet Mira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Terrier (medium mix)

Shih Tzu / Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Animal Saints Rescue Society

Contact: (845) 859-0129

Milo was an owner surrender to an over-capacity shelter that asked Animal Saints for help. He lived in a busy home with very young children and other animals who didn’t respect his space. In all that chaos, he began to guard his food, and instead of getting training and structure, he was dropped off at the shelter.

Milo will do best with adopters who can give him clear boundaries, patience, and a calmer home so he can feel safe and secure.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Town of Highlands, NY, please consider calling Animal Saints Rescue Society at (845) 859-0129 to ask about Marty, Mira, or Milo, or share their links with friends and neighbors. The right home could change their lives.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.