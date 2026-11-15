Site preparation and development work are moving forward on a $450 million Atrium Health medical campus at the Interstate 77 and Sutton Road interchange, marking a major expansion of health care infrastructure in rapidly growing York County.

The project, named Atrium Health Fort Mill, spans more than 83 acres at the southwest corner of the interchange. Charlotte-based Atrium Health plans to construct a 200,000-square-foot hospital featuring 60 acute-care beds, four operating rooms and 15 emergency department bays. The campus also includes a 73,000-square-foot medical office building for primary and specialty care, alongside future commercial spaces.

Earlier this year, the Fort Mill Town Council advanced zoning and annexation measures to incorporate adjacent parcels into the town’s mixed-use district, giving developers greater flexibility for building placement and a second access point along Sutton Road.

Health system officials said the facility is designed to meet rising demand in northern South Carolina, noting that more than one-third of patients at Atrium Health Pineville across the state line in North Carolina travel from York County.

As heavy equipment clears the site, local officials and nearby residents have focused on the project’s impact on commuter congestion. Town staff confirmed that an earlier traffic impact analysis is being updated to account for the campus’s build-out. Atrium Health has also committed to connecting the property to the Carolina Thread Trail to provide pedestrian and recreational access.

Atrium Health is targeting a 2029 opening for the hospital. The project arrives amid a broader wave of medical construction south of Charlotte, including a new Medical University of South Carolina hospital underway in neighboring Indian Land and ongoing expansions by Piedmont Medical Center.