Winthrop head men’s golf coach Kevin Pendley announced the signing of Bryson McCurry.

McCurry is a standout golfer from Greenwood, S.C. where he attends Greenwood High School.

“We are very excited about the signing of Bryson,” said Pendley. “He has been one of the most consistent players in the state the last year and a half and has a tremendous future. He is a good athlete with a great work ethic but is an even better person and will be a great fit in our program!! Welcome to the Hill Bryson!”

Currently McCurry is ranked 5th in the South Carolina rankings overall and third in the class of 2027. He is a member of the South Carolina’s U.S. National Development Team. McCurry won the 2026 Henry Transou Junior and tied for 2nd at the 2026 Jackie Seawell Junior. Also had a second place finish at the SCHSL 5A Division 2 State Championship. Other key finishes include 2026 SC Junior Championship (5th), The Match Play at Congaree (3rd), The Blade Junior (8th) and the USNDP Southeast Team Showcase (11th).