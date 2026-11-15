Fort Mill’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned pros and travelers. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or respiratory care, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Travel / Internship , 48 hrs/week , 12‑hr night shifts , 13‑week assignment

, , , Pay: $1,944 per week (with tax‑free stipend portion, per listing)

(with tax‑free stipend portion, per listing) Why it’s appealing: ASAP start, guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts, plus support from a well‑rated national travel agency. Good fit if you want solid hours and are open to night shifts.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Piedmont Physician Network

Location: Fort Mill, SC (physician office setting)

(physician office setting) Type: Full‑time

Bonus/Benefits: $5,000 sign‑on bonus for new hires , medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE opportunities, and more (eligibility varies by status/location)

, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE opportunities, and more (eligibility varies by status/location) Why it’s appealing: Day‑to‑day work in an orthopedic practice doing diagnostic radiographs plus hands‑on patient care. Great if you want clinic hours, strong benefits, and a stable, team‑based setting.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full‑time

Requirements: Associate’s in Nursing, valid multi‑state RN license, 1+ year L&D experience , AHA BLS (within 7 days of hire), ACLS, NRP, AWHONN Fetal Monitoring within orientation

Associate’s in Nursing, valid multi‑state RN license, , AHA (within 7 days of hire), within orientation Why it’s appealing: True LDRP role where you follow patients through labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum. You’ll use your L&D skills fully and work closely with a multidisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Fort Mill tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.