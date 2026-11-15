Fort Mill neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from furniture to a furry friend looking for a new home.

Item: One-year-old male cat (Solomon)

Location: Heritage Hall, Fort Mill, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

Solomon is a very affectionate, people-loving cat who enjoys cuddling and being around folks. He was born in the owner’s home and is now looking for a loving, caring home with someone who can give him attention and long-term care.

Not neutered

Not vaccinated

Best for someone ready to handle vet visits and ongoing care

If you’ve been thinking about adding a friendly cat to your family and can provide a safe, stable home, this could be a great match. Contact the poster through Nextdoor to learn more or arrange a meet.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden side table with drawer and lower shelf

Location: Gold Hill/US 21, Fort Mill, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple and useful wooden side table, great for a living room or bedroom. It has:

Single drawer for small items like remotes or chargers

for small items like remotes or chargers Lower shelf for books, baskets, or decor

Perfect if you need a small table next to a bed, sofa, or reading chair.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown real leather sofa and loveseat set

Location: Regent Park, Fort Mill, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a real leather sofa and loveseat set that’s hardly used, but it does have some issues you’ll want to know about:

Sofa has power recliners on both ends

Extensive damage from cat claws on the leather

on the leather Loveseat dips in the center, so the seating is uneven

If you don’t mind wear and tear, like to reupholster, or just need something for a garage, basement, or starter space, this could still be very useful.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Fort Mill tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.