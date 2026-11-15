Fort Mill has a nice mix of retail and call center roles right now, from beauty retail to mortgage support. Good options here if you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy on your feet or on the phones.

Employer: CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC (supporting RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC)

CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC (supporting RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC) Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first point of contact for homeowners with questions about their mortgage accounts, payments, and statements. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years in customer service or call centers, can handle high call volume, and like problem-solving with clear processes and strong benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping guests find products, doing basic makeup/skincare demos, running the register, and keeping shelves stocked. Great if you love beauty, enjoy talking with people, and want a holiday-season job with flexible hours (days, evenings, weekends, holidays).

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

More behind-the-scenes than the Beauty Advisor role: unloading shipments, stocking, setting displays, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good if you like staying active, following clear checklists, and don’t mind early mornings, overnights, or weekend shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.